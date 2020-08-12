Shivom (OMX) Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Shivom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and CoinBene. Shivom has a market cap of $399,545.01 and $70.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shivom has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

