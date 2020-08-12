Short Interest in Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Grows By 115.1%

Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the December 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. AXA has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

