Short Interest in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Grows By 111.1%

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 69,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,257. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $18.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

In related news, Portfolio Manager David M. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $34,000.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund by 42.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund by 463.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

About Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

