Short Interest in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Grows By 112.5%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,991,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,230. eMagin has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.64.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

