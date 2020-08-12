Short Interest in Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Expands By 114.8%

Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the December 31st total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.9 days.

Emera stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176. Emera has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMRAF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

