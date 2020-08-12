Short Interest in Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Expands By 111.4%

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the December 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. Engie has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

