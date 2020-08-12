Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Decreases By 56.1%

GulfSlope Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the February 13th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GSPE opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. GulfSlope Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get GulfSlope Energy alerts:

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.