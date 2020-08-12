Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Grows By 114.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th.

