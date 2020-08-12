Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Drops By 55.6%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IIM stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 20,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

