Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Expands By 111.1%

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RMG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 62,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,619. LEO has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $173,942 over the last 90 days.

LEO Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

