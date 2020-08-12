Short Interest in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Rises By 108.6%

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the December 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of NYSE PMX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,256. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

