Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Grows By 113.0%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

