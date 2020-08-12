Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Drops By 84.3%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 905,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,697,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

