Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) Drops By 46.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VTWG stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,208. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.61. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth has a fifty-two week low of $94.30 and a fifty-two week high of $165.72.

