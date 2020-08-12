Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) Rises By 180.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VTWG traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.77. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,208. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.61. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth has a fifty-two week low of $94.30 and a fifty-two week high of $165.72.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.