Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Drops By 41.4%

Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 124.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

VTWO stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.61. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $136.80.

