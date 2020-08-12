Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) Increases By 95.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ VTWV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.71. 41,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,042. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16.

