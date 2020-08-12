Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 113.9%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the December 31st total of 481,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.97. 8,125,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,170. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

