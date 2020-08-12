Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Declines By 63.5%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the January 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 425.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.60. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

