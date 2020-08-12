Short Interest in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rises By 219.5%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the January 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 104.25% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 18,226,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $189,192,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,896,722 shares of company stock worth $273,555,354 in the last three months. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 39.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

