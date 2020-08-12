Short Interest in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Drops By 51.0%

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the December 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VRNA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 1,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $113.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

