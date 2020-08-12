Short Interest in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Drops By 58.1%

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 86,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VRNA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 1,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,872. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

