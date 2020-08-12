Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Expands By 130.5%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the January 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,342. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

