Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Rises By 84.0%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:VSDA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. 23,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,342. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,378,000 after purchasing an additional 178,547 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 388,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 126,642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 273,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,751,000.

