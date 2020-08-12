Short Interest in WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declines By 50.8%

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of WFAFY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

