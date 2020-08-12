Short Interest in WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declines By 72.3%

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the January 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFAFY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. 6,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $17.13.

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

