Short Interest in Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Rises By 7,361.5%

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, an increase of 7,361.5% from the February 27th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Whiting USA Trust II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,341. Whiting USA Trust II has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2018, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 367.8 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 46 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states.

