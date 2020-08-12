SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $170,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $547,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,429. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI-Bone stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 503,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,328. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SI-Bone has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. Research analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

