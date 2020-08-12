SIBCoin (SIB) Market Capitalization Tops $740,382.55

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $740,382.55 and $20,112.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,513.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.05 or 0.03335586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.66 or 0.02507081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00476357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00773361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00733290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00058938 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,599,971 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.