Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GCTAF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

