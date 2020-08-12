Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.38). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative net margin of 134.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sientra by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 87,129 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

