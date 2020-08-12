Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,156 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. 269,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,334. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

