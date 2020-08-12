Silverway Market Cap Hits $2,126.51 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Silverway has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $2,126.51 and approximately $136.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,513.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.66 or 0.02507081 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000754 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00623519 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003667 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

