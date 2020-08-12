Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMSMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims Metal Management from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sims Metal Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sims Metal Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Sims Metal Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

