SmartCash (SMART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $289,572.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Braziliex. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $289,572.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,579.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.09 or 0.03377356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.02484021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00474881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00780322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00725764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00058904 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CoinBene, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.