SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.53

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 58572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCAY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SMC CORP JAPAN/S had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMC CORP JAPAN/S will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

