SolarCoin Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a market cap of $681,111.68 and $328.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00476357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,054,849 coins and its circulating supply is 60,397,501 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.