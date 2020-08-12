Solaris (XLR) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 48.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00003734 BTC on major exchanges. Solaris has a market capitalization of $806,822.33 and $5,624.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 51.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,858,672 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,665 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.