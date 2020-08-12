Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SOLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Soliton has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOLY. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

In other Soliton news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc purchased 120,481 shares of Soliton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

