Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 908,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,515. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

