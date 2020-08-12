SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s 5th Largest Position

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.35% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 36.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 292,664 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $2,018,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 142.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,009,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 592,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,249.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,072,000 after buying an additional 2,037,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,010,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,251. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

