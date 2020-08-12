SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 2,103,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,615. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.