SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 5.32% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIV. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $665,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 136.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

EDIV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

