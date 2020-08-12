SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Cut by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.8% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperimus Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,301,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.64. The stock had a trading volume of 849,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,052. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.31.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

