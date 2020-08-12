Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.10

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.10 and last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.18.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

