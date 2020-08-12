Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 425.56%.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 7,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,530. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

