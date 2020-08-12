Stakenet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $46.31 million and $1.98 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00003790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00798997 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011421 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00085475 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 108,730,205 coins and its circulating supply is 105,523,059 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

