Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 12th (ACLS, ADAP, ANF, APYRF, AXLA, GCTAF, GL, JGHAF, KIGRY, MMC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 12th:

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. Fundamental Research currently has a $0.69 price target on the stock.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a $344.00 price target on the stock.

