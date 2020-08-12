Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 506 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 603% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $97,969.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,343.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $241,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,305 shares of company stock worth $1,120,080 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.73. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 80.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

