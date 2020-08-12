Substratum Trading Down 4.4% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,363.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Radar Relay, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00141488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.45 or 0.01801827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00186213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00123237 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Tidex, Kucoin, Bitbns, COSS, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.